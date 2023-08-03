Thom Browne retraces 20 years of business in a book

Not only the debut in Haute Couture but also the launch of the first monograph. Thom Browne continues the celebrations for the 20th anniversary by unveiling a volume that traces and illustrates the entire history of the American luxury brand and the stylistic imprint of its founder.

The book, edited by the curator of the Metropolitan Museum of New York Andrew Boltoncollects over 200 looks from past collections, shot immortalized by the lens by the surrealist photographer Johnny Dufort. Posted by Phaidonthe monograph will be available from next October.

The ‘Thom Browne book’ will therefore guarantee a 360° look at the imagination of the creative originally from Pennsylvania, who from the 2000s to today has been able to create a precise and ‘impeccable’ style, characterized by his ‘obsession’ for uniforms , from the passion for sport and from a purely childish irony.

Last July, on the occasion of the maison’s first couture collection and therefore the beginning of the celebrations, Browne had declared to Vogue: “I have presented my collection in Paris for twelve years and I always think of couture as the ultimate challenge, the ultimate expression of quality, construction and design. I am committed to every collection and this being the 20th anniversary of the brand, I thought it was a good time to celebrate in this way”.

The book by Thom Browne, Ph: @thombrowne via Instagram

