Home News Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in the West Bank
News

Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in the West Bank

by admin
Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in the West Bank

According to the military, three armed Palestinians were killed in a shootout with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. The men opened fire on an Israeli military post west of Nablus on Sunday night, the army said. Soldiers then fired back with live ammunition. An army spokesman confirmed that the Palestinians were killed.

Another gunman surrendered and was arrested, the army statement said. The soldiers secured three rifles, a pistol and ammunition from the attackers.

The situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories has been very tense for a long time. Since the beginning of the year, 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian have been killed in Palestinian attacks. In the same period, 81 Palestinians lost their lives – for example in confrontations with the Israeli army or in their own attacks. A further escalation of violence is feared during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins in ten days.

See also  Typhoon Chanthu touches Taiwan, rains and floods

You may also like

Basketball, BBL: Baskets Bonn celebrate a sovereign victory...

A foul smell leads to a corpse in...

Millonarios drew goalless with Nacional in Medellín

VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt: Just neat is...

Sadni reaps gold at the end of the...

Nayib Bukele expressed his interest in coming to...

Heavy rains in California – dam on river...

As his predecessor did, the current Algerian ambassador...

The navigation chart for the present decade

The old and new faces of China’s new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy