News from our newspaper (Reporter Jiang Ning) Qingshan buried loyal bones, Qingming mourned heroic souls. On April 2, initiated by the National Flag Guards of Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University, and jointly with Hebei University of Technology, Civil Aviation University of China and other 10 university flag guards, a joint sacrifice and sweeping group of more than 650 people was held at the Martyrs Cemetery in Tianjin. The event is to remember the martyrs, pay tribute to heroes, carry forward the spirit of heroes and continue the red blood.

Amid the majestic national anthem, four flag bearers from Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University’s national flag guard team marched to the monument with firm steps to guard the five-star red flag. After the national anthem was sung, representatives of the national flag guards of colleges and universities presented flower baskets to the Martyrs Monument with a calm and solemn salute, and the audience took off their hats in silence.

At the end of the silence, representatives of Civil Aviation University of China, Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, and Tianjin Mechanical and Electrical Vocational and Technical College National Flag Guard delivered speeches to express their admiration and remembrance for the revolutionary martyrs, and expressed their will to inherit the legacy of the martyrs and carry forward the spirit of patriotism. Afterwards, the national flag guards of all colleges and universities solemnly took an oath under the monument. After taking the oath, the team members walked to the monument one by one, presented flowers in their hands and looked at the monument. Afterwards, national flag guards from various universities visited the Martyrs Memorial Hall.

“Sacrificing heroes in the Qingming Festival is not only a profound patriotic education, but also a red baptism in the soul. We have been the university sponsor of the Qingming joint sacrifice and sweeping activity for 10 consecutive years. Ideals, beliefs, and indomitable heroism are deeply rooted in the hearts of every young student as the red gene of the same strain.” Zhang Jiushi, the initiator of the event, deputy director of the Armed Forces Department of Tianjin Vocational and Technical Normal University, and instructor of the National Flag Guard.