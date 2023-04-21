Tim acquires TS-Way and grows in the cybersecurity market

Tim grows on the market cybersecurity and acquires TS-Wayan Italian company active in the prevention and analysis of cyber attacks (cyber threat intelligence). The transaction was completed through Telsy, group company focused on the cybersecurity sector, which operates within Tim Enterprise.

The initiative enhances and completes the portfolio of cybersecurity solutions to support large companies and the public administration and represents a further stage in the consolidation of Tim Enterprise as Italy’s largest ICT platform in cybersecurity, IoT e cloud.

Focus on cyber threat intelligence and predictive defense

In particular, the acquisition will make it possible to strengthen the presence of cyber threat intelligence and services related to predictive defense. The goal is to prevent cyber risks and incidents also through research activities on vulnerabilities that are not yet publicly known and at the same time to enhance the offer of security solutions and services. The strengthening of these areas will facilitate integration with the activities already carried out entirely in Italy by the group’s security operation centers (Soc) and response teams (RT) Tim.

Towards the management of increasingly complex cyber risks

“With this operation, we further grow on the cybersecurity market and strengthen our skills to manage even the most complex cyber risks,” he commented. Eugenio Santagata, Chief public affairs & Security officer of Tim and CEO of Telsy. “We welcome the entry of TS-Way into the group, which allows us to integrate an innovative and totally Italian platform and with the aim of improving the offer to our customers. This also allows us to make qualified experts and increasingly cutting-edge tools available to everyone”.

