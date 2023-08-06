Tips for Applying for Retirement Benefits in the United States

Applying for retirement benefits in the United States? Here are some tips to do it correctly.

The subject of retirement is a recurring issue right now in the United States. For this reason, there are not a few people who are concerned and busy in the most feasible way to request their benefits.

The truth is that the online application is shown to be the most convenient alternative to do so. To do this, applicants must access their personal “My Social Security” account or create one if they do not have one.

Social Security may have difficulty processing the application. If this is the case, they will provide you with specific instructions on how to contact them by phone or schedule an appointment.

How and when to apply for retirement benefits in the United States?

Here it is important to note that you can apply for benefits up to four months before you want to start receiving them.

Although, if a person does not retire immediately, it is recommended that they enroll in Medicare three months before their 65th birthday.

Fortunately, there are also alternative methods of applying. One way is to call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) during business hours, Monday through Friday. The established hours to do so are from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, local time.

They may also visit their local Social Security office, but be sure to call first to make an appointment.

Regarding the maximum amount of the benefit that they can receive, this will depend on the retirement age.

For example, if a person does so at full retirement age in 2023, the maximum benefit would be $3,627.00 USD.

But, should you retire at age 62 in 2023, the maximum benefit would be $2,572.00 USD. Finally, if you wait until age 70 in 2023 to retire, then the maximum benefit would be $4,555.00 USD.

That’s why it’s so important to choose the right time to start receiving Social Security retirement benefits. In this sense, this decision would directly influence the amount of the monthly benefit for life.

