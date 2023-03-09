Home News To go to London you will have to pay a fee from FinanciaLounge
News

by admin
The British government introduces the ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization), similar to the American Esta: it is a form that must be completed and paid from 2024 for a trip to the United Kingdom. It will be valid for two years

A passport will no longer suffice. From October to go for a weekend in London, you will have to put your wallet in hand. The British government today announced another post-Brexit novelty, which recalls the American “Esta” documentation, which foreign tourists need to enter the USA. It will be sort of travel visa and it will be called And (Electronic Travel Authorisation).

VALID FOR TWO YEARS

It is a electronic form, very similar to the American Esta. L’And the British you will have to fill in before travelling, even if you intend to stay only one day in London. Yes, but how much do you have to pay? “A small amount” specified from the United Kingdom, even if the government of Rishi Sunak has not yet specified the exact amount. But just make a comparison with the US, where you need to shell out 21 dollars. The British Eta will have valid for two years...

