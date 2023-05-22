Tomáš Zálešák: Don’t lose peace | Opinions | .a week

given the current situation, it is quite understandable if attention is focused on the current course of fighting or on the current issues of aid to Ukraine, including the provision of weapons and ammunition. However, the tactical and operational level should not obscure our view of the long-term strategy level.

A victory that Ukraine can (and hopefully will) achieve will certainly be cause for celebration. However, the achieved peace must meet certain qualifications. It should of course be fair, but at the same time sufficiently stable. And unfortunately, tensions often arise between the need for stability and justice in international politics, bringing painful dilemmas. Let’s remember the history of the Cold War and the division of Europe and the world related to it, so that we know what we are talking about.

Russian problem, our problem

From time to time, hopes are expressed that a lost war could open up the possibility of liberalizing relations for Russia. Recently, the example of Germany and Japan after the Second World War was even given in this context. We would certainly like to welcome the improvement of conditions in Russia, in fact it is another necessary condition for our security.