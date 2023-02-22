Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s three-character formula to effectively control the stubborn disease of chaos and posting



In order to effectively improve the level of urban refined management and comprehensively improve the quality of cities and towns, Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau, in accordance with the overall requirements of “cleanliness, orderliness, and beautification”, started from the three aspects of “fast, strict, and practical” to deal with the chaos in the township. Posting to carry out all-round and multi-dimensional governance work to help build a beautiful and happy new Tongxiang.

1. Actions must be fast, and rules and regulations must be established and deployed quickly. In order to understand the current situation of random posting in the township and grasp the rules, our bureau organized special personnel to carry out special investigations in the township, and recorded in detail the places where random postings are prone to and frequent, the posting carrier, the posting period, and the content, etc., and the investigation situation Conduct statistical analysis, and establish inspection, cleaning and grooming mechanisms for the analysis results. Hold a special governance meeting on random posting, tailor-made action plans, carefully consider the implementation links, emphasize the requirements for action governance, and implement detailed work to people to ensure a smooth process. At present, there are 7 places where touch is easy and frequent.

Second, the management must be strict, and the publicity and guidance should be unambiguous. According to the plan, our bureau launched the “Three Ones” publicity campaign against random postings. One is that the propaganda must go everywhere. It is required that the first-line city appearance auxiliary team members should publicize and visit every merchant in the grid. Second, the explanation must be in-depth. Adhering to the concept of education and persuasion first, the team members participating in the publicity are required to patiently explain relevant laws and regulations, raise the awareness of merchants, residents, and the masses, strictly abide by the “door responsibility system”, prevent random posting, and create a good atmosphere. The third is that guidance must be in place. In response to the strong demand for enterprise recruitment, product promotion, and house leasing after the end of the year, we will abandon one-size-fits-all and guide reasonable needs, and actively encourage enterprises, merchants, and residents to post in legal areas such as bulletin boards and public windows, effectively reducing the occurrence of random postings from the source frequency. At present, more than 50 warm reminders have been distributed.

3. The clean-up must be solid, and the implementation of law enforcement assessment. In view of the large amount and wide range of random postings, our bureau relies on grid management, strictly implements the daily inspection mechanism, timely discovers the phenomenon of random postings, and promptly supervises and cleans them up. Inspect and collect evidence, file a case for investigation, and use law enforcement methods to force him to consciously abide by the law. At the same time, in order to achieve a good educational effect, dial its communication number, carry out publicity and education, and guide it to be posted in the correct place. In addition, implement the inspection and assessment mechanism of outsourced cleanup companies. Once found to be indiscriminately posted, take photos and save them, and upload indiscriminately posted cleanup groups, require outsourced cleanup companies to clean up within a time limit, and adopt a point deduction system. Carry out deduction processing, and the score is linked with the payment price.