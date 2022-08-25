The municipal police of Pordenone have seized the Sbico bar in Corso Vittorio Emanuele 52, in the heart of the district. According to the sound level checks of the brigade, the noises coming from the room would have been excessive, which would have exceeded the legal limits.

On Wednesday 24 August the owner, also owner of the Embassy Luxury bar at number 44 of the same street, transferred the perishable goods to the latter, leaving the Sbico, bordered by the white and red ribbons of the municipal police.

In addition to the residents, according to the embittered owner, who stressed that he had not installed any amplification system in the room and that he had not kept it open at night, a shopkeeper also complained. The operator has announced an appeal against the provision.