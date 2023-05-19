Tostao also lowers its prices

Tostao, the renowned coffee business with multiple stores throughout the country, decided to join the trend of reducing the prices of its products. In the midst of the high inflation that affects consumers, companies such as Ara, Olímpica and D1 took the initiative to lower the prices of some products.

Since February of this year, Tostao has been working on the recomposition of its portfolio, with the aim of making its products more accessible and alleviating the impact on the pocket of its customers. Consequently, they have managed to reduce the prices of more than 70 products in all their stores nationwide.

“This price reduction was carried out in order to relieve the pocket of our customers and democratize the consumption of our products, making them cheaper and expanding our portfolio with new references available to everyone”, the company stated through an official statement.

Among the products that will experience a price reduction are the following:

Tinto Tostao: 1,500 pesos.

Coffee with milk: 1,900 pesos.

Baguette Tostao: 2.500 pesos.

Soft bread (5 units): 2,000 pesos.

Butter croissant: 1,900 pesos.

In addition to offering more affordable prices, Tostao revealed that this decision is a way of thanking his regular customers and consumers for their continued support. This initiative also contributes to the generation of employment for more than 2,000 employees, collaborators and suppliers.

With this new strategy of lower prices, Tostao seeks to complete its reorganization process; and at the same time, that consumers can continue enjoying its characteristic flavor.