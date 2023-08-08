Home » Tottenham lose at Barcelona without Kane
by admin
The Londoners were beaten 2: 4 (2: 1) in the test match at FC Barcelona after conceding three late goals. However, the English first division team did not start with the best cast.

Star striker Kane, for whom Bayern want to submit a fourth offer of 110 million euros including bonus payments by Wednesday at the latest, according to information from the TV broadcaster Sky, was not even included in the squad, as expected. But that doesn’t have to be related to transfer poker. Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou did without several players who had already played in Sunday’s friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk (5-1). In Kane’s absence, midfielder Oliver Skipp scored twice (24′ and 36′).

National player Ilkay Gündogan, who has still not been registered by Barça for the new season, came on from the bench after about an hour – and with him came the turning point. In front of 35,224 spectators in the Olympic Stadium, Ferran Torres (81′), Ansu Fati (90′) and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (90’+3′) turned the interim 2-1 deficit for the Catalans. Former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski (3rd) had scored the early lead for the Spanish champions.

