Meloni announces that on the 15th he will stop the campaign and will be in Parliament for the aid: “The interests of the Italians have priority, I hope so for everyone”. Hope: 15 days to beat left-wing abstention
-
Calenda: we will try to prevent right-hand victory and bring Draghi back
“I believe the right will not have this clear-cut victory because there is a collapse of Fi and Lega and this is because there is an alternative”, that of the Third Pole, therefore, “we will try to prevent the victory of the right in the Chamber and the Senate on the proportional component ”and if this happens there will have to be a government with Mario Draghi. Action leader Carlo Calenda told In Onda ‘on La7.
-
Hope: abstention now left, 15 days to convince undecided
“The abstentionist is on the left this time, we have 15 days to convince him.” Thus in an interview with Repubblica the Minister of Health and coordinator of Article 1 Roberto Speranza according to which “the game is still open, the overwhelming majority of voters have not decided and I still do not feel the awareness of what is at stake”.
The minister then reaffirms his commitment against Covid and says “the vaccination campaign is the heritage of the country, while Salvini and Meloni look to the No Vax”.
-
Melons: for the aid dl the electoral campaign is stopped
Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fdi, announces that «Thursday 15 September I will be in my place in Parliament to discuss the aid decree, the financial resources to support the Italians and what needs to be done to solve the nation’s emergencies. Because defending the interests of Italians has priority over everything, even over an important and decisive election campaign like this one. I hope that all political forces have the same sense of responsibility as the Brothers of Italy ».