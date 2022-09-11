8:44

Hope: abstention now left, 15 days to convince undecided

“The abstentionist is on the left this time, we have 15 days to convince him.” Thus in an interview with Repubblica the Minister of Health and coordinator of Article 1 Roberto Speranza according to which “the game is still open, the overwhelming majority of voters have not decided and I still do not feel the awareness of what is at stake”.

The minister then reaffirms his commitment against Covid and says “the vaccination campaign is the heritage of the country, while Salvini and Meloni look to the No Vax”.