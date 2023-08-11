Home » Tractor crashed over embankment: driver seriously injured
by admin
The last working day of the week began for a 51-year-old from the Grieskirchen district with a serious accident: the worker was driving his company’s tractor towards Gurten at around seven o’clock when he saw the intersection of the B141 and Wippenhamer Straße lost control of the vehicle. At the height of the village of Zimetsberg, the tractor swayed, probably because of the increased speed, and fell down an embankment.

The driver was able to free himself from the vehicle, but sustained serious injuries. Two following drivers immediately rushed to help and set the rescue chain in motion. The 51-year-old was treated by the emergency doctor and taken to a hospital, police said on Friday afternoon.

