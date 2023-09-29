Home » Tractor overturns, 24-year-old dies in Priverno – News
Tractor overturns, 24-year-old dies in Priverno – News

Tractor overturns, 24-year-old dies in Priverno – News

A 24-year-old young man lost his life this morning in Priverno (Latina) after a tractor overturned in the Boschetto area. As reported by the online website of the newspaper “Latina Oggi”, the Carabinieri and the 118 health personnel intervened on the spot, and were unable to do anything other than confirm the boy’s death.

