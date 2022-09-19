Listen to the audio version of the article

The fund for the transport bonus has been “reinforced” with 10 million euros, which are added to the 180 million already allocated for 2022. The economic contribution has the objective of mitigating the expenses of families, in particular in relation to transport costs for students and workers, through a voucher to be used for the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services or for national rail transport services.

What’s it about

The value of the voucher is equal to 100% of the expense to be incurred for the purchase of the subscription by 31 December 2022 and, in any case, cannot exceed the amount of 60 euros. The voucher referred to in the first period is recognized in favor of individuals who, in the year 2021, have achieved a total income not exceeding 35 thousand euros.

Over 730 thousand emissions



Two weeks after the “launch” of the bonus, approximately 728 thousand vouchers were issued according to the latest report (Thursday 15) of the Ministry of Labor. Numbers made possible “also thanks to the IT-technological infrastructure put in place in synergy between the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, which has allowed more than 1.8 million citizens to access to the digital platform, where it is possible at any time, including for the months of next October, November and December, to make an online request for the benefit ».

The methods of request

Access to the platform allows you to request a single voucher, for yourself or for a fiscally dependent minor child. Any further requests lead to a new access. It is therefore possible to request a bonus for fiscally dependent children as long as they are minors, by accessing the platform through their Spid or Cie. Adult children, even if fiscally dependent, must independently request the voucher. There remains the limit of individual income not exceeding 35 thousand euros. €

For further information, it is possible to consult the online file relating to the national information campaign launched in recent days, where there is also the video spot “Transport bonus: concrete help”.

“Self-dependent” Italians, 663 vehicles per thousand

The Italians confirm themselves as “self-dependent”. Our country is in fact second in the EU for motorization rate, with about 663 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants, second only to Luxembourg (681 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants) and with a much higher value than the other main European countries (Germany 574, Spain 513, France 482, United Kingdom 473). The situation is photographed by the new Report produced as part of the strategic study “The development of the Italian way to connected mobility”, created by The European House – Ambrosetti with Octo Telematics and presented during the Octo Connected Forum 2022 which highlights how our Country is dependent on the car, which alone accounts for 80% of total passenger traffic.