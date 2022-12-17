The very complex surgery was performed in September. Now there’s an announcement from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, one of the most prestigious pediatric centers in the world, that the Siamese twins are doing well and will be able to spend Christmas at home.

The operation was performed by the medical team directed by Paolo De Coppi, a pediatrician from Treviso originally from Santa Lucia di Piave, who has lived in London since 2006 and currently, in addition to being the head of pediatrics, directs the entire surgical department of the hospital .

The doctor explained that this is the 27th Siamese separation operation performed in recent years by his team. A very complex operation, which lasted 18 hours and was performed by a team of thirty people, because the two little sisters were united for most of the torso and shared some abdominal organs. After the operation, the recovery was gradual and they are fine now.