Tune in, reorganize, smile: with these three “commandments” Vincenzo Schettini, the professor who with his online physics lessons has become a star of Tiktok, accompanies students who are returning to school these days with a video ad hoc. To start again on the right foot “tune in to the new environment, to the lessons, to the commitments that will gradually increase – says Schettini -, reorganize the hours and hours of sleep, to gradually get used to getting back into the habit of waking up in the morning”. And «finally – he adds – smile. You have two ways to face the beginning of this new year: with sadness or with positivity. This second approach will ensure that those around you will look at you with a better eye and everything will be easier ».

New school year, three tips from prof tiktoker to start well

And smiling this year will certainly be less difficult, as we return to the benches without the obligation to wear a mask. “The physics that we like”, Schettini’s account that has exceeded 600 thousand followers and 13 million likes, has also become the title of the first book by the professor who teaches physics in high school. The volume, published by Mondadori Electa, is aimed at all the curious, who, thanks to the teacher, will be able to discover the physics that is hidden in everyday life in a simple and fun way.

The first book by Vincenzo Schettini published by Mondadori Electa

Furthermore, in one of the chapters of the book Schettini, exploiting the concepts of physics for which even information on the network travels through electromagnetic waves including microwaves (the same microwaves as ovens, but with slightly different frequencies), he describes his “multi-faceted” way of teaching: from a video lesson shot and posted online directly from the rocks of Monopoli, the city where he lives, to a live on TikTok, to a Telegram chat with the students of an online course, up to to an online class council call. The prof wants to demonstrate “that the new school years of the future, including this one, will bring students, teachers and schools into contact with new ways of communicating, sharing knowledge, growing and learning in a world that changes every day”.