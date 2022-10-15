Recovered during the night, near the Tabià dei Lof, the two thirty-year-olds of Belarusian nationality. Tired and not well equipped, they left the Migon refuge in Laste and found themselves on a path exhausted and in the dark. Four rescuers from the Val Pettorina Alpine Rescue returned to the position where the two tourists were, near the Tabià del Lof. they left to go and retrieve them. Once reached, they secured the most tried to a short rope to help him overcome the challenging sections – while the friend had proved capable of descending independently – and returned to the valley with them. The surgery ended around midnight.