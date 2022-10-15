Home News Two Belarusians, exhausted and in the dark, saved in the night above Rocca
News

Two Belarusians, exhausted and in the dark, saved in the night above Rocca

by admin
Two Belarusians, exhausted and in the dark, saved in the night above Rocca

Recovered during the night, near the Tabià dei Lof, the two thirty-year-olds of Belarusian nationality. Tired and not well equipped, they left the Migon refuge in Laste and found themselves on a path exhausted and in the dark. Four rescuers from the Val Pettorina Alpine Rescue returned to the position where the two tourists were, near the Tabià del Lof. they left to go and retrieve them. Once reached, they secured the most tried to a short rope to help him overcome the challenging sections – while the friend had proved capable of descending independently – and returned to the valley with them. The surgery ended around midnight.

See also  Heavy snowfall in Northeast China and other places

You may also like

The 7th Plenary Session of the Communiqué leaks...

Confidants of Wang Qishan made remarks on Xi...

From Nadef to Bank of Italy, here’s what...

China Contributes to Safeguarding World Food Security with...

Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope 13/19 October 2022

San Giorgio, walks in the green on foot...

Rome, written against La Russa and 5-pointed star...

Cannabis, the ISS alarm: “Found cookies and chips...

Chen Wei emphasized at the high-quality development conference...

Politics breaking news. Berlusconi-Meloni, clash after the notes....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy