Two concerts in December – secret revealed: Robbie Williams rocks the Schladming Ski Opening

Photographers shoved shoulder to shoulder on Sunday afternoon when the announced “international superstar” of the Schladming Ski Opening landed on the Reiteralm with a specially branded helicopter. It’s Robbie Williams. The British singer will open the winter season at the Planai Stadium with two concerts on December 7th and 8th.

“For the first time in three years there will be a ski opening in Schladming. We didn’t just want to pick up where we left off, we wanted to come back big,” says Mathias Schattleitner, Managing Director of the Schladming-Dachstein Tourist Association, proudly.

This also applied to the press conference. For the approximately 130 journalists from Germany and Austria, the main gondola to the Reiteralm – which actually only runs in winter – was activated, as was the Lena-Alm ski hut. With a large stage and its own helipad, it was big, not messy. “We wanted to conjure up a location that is not only secluded, but that we can present ourselves as a region with a beautiful view of the Dachstein,” says Schattleitner.

Almost sunk in the Schladminger Janker

Robbie Williams flew with his entourage in two helicopters directly from Pörtschach, with him on board: Governor Christopher Drexler. He was warmly welcomed at the Reiteralm. There was not only a Styrian heart with chocolate from state councilor Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, but also a Schladminger Janker from Planai boss Georg Bliem – in which the slender Williams almost sank. Together we went to the stage, where the joy of the superstar was palpable.

“When I heard who the superstar was, I didn’t breathe for five seconds,” said Klaus Hofstätter, Managing Director of Hauser Kaibling. “It’s nice when our living room is used again, a few years have passed since 2019,” said Planai boss Georg Bliem. With Robbie Williams as the star guest, the event will be taken to a whole new level and even more spectacular than ever,” enthused the governor.

Stage details

Organizer Klaus Leutgeb found great words: “I’m really happy that we managed to do it. Robbie Williams has never come to a press conference and took his time all day.” Leutgeb also used this opportunity to reveal details about the stage: “We are currently exploring with the artist how we can best stage the concert. The boiler of the Planai stadium gives a lot. The four-mountain ski area will definitely play a role.”

It is the first time that the Ski Opening is being organized jointly by Hauser Kaibling, Planai, Hochwurzen and Reiteralm. That also got superstar Williams joking on stage. “I heard that there is a different boss on every mountain. I envision it like the West Side story, with proper dance-offs. But I bet you don’t talk about it.” The four Skiberg bosses addressed took it with humor.

Williams himself was in the best of moods on stage: “Days like these are very special. It feels good to be a big deal on days like this.” So he said and flew away again in the helicopter. But not without making a short loop over the Planai Stadium – to appraise his concert location in December. Then it was on to Carinthia and then to Switzerland for the next appearance on his world tour.

