This Tuesday, January 17, Miguel Ángel Sierra, one of the most valuable environmental leaders in Valledupar, would be turning 55. It is worth mentioning that the environmentalist passed away on August 5, 2021, after fighting pancreatic cancer.

Sierra, despite not being a native of Valledupar, demonstrated his love for this land by fighting to preserve the natural wealth and ecosystem of the city.

Those who knew him assure that he was a creative man, with an attitude, with many dreams and devoted his heart and soul to the conservation of natural resources.

In 2018, in alliance with the newspaper EL PILÓN, it even helped create the Tree Forum, a space where authorities and environmentalists met to discuss and propose policies in favor of Valledupar’s trees.

TAKE CARE OF THE RIVER

In an interview for this publishing house, Miguel Ángel spoke about the environmental crisis facing the Guatapurí River: “The life time that the Guatapurí river has left is short, later it will disappear, not the channel, but it will no longer be possible to obtain water”.

This Tuesday, people close to him will commemorate his birthday by planting trees in different sectors of the city.