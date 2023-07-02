Ukraine: Air defense systems respond to a Russian attack on Kiev

The Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram application that early Sunday, air defense systems participated in repelling an air attack launched by Russian forces on Kiev.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions similar to the sound of air defense systems hitting targets. No information has yet been received about possible damages.

Sirens sounded in Kiev and its region and a number of regions in central and eastern Ukraine after two o’clock in the morning local time (2300) to warn of air strikes.

