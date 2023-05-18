Ulrich Kolani, le jeune talentueux porter du Sc Fürstenfeldbruck

Young players represent the future of clubs and also of national teams. Togo is not in order and has talented young players who can become real stars in the future. Ulrich Kolani is one of the emerging young Togolese players today. The editorial staff shines its spotlight on this young talent from Sc fürstenfeldbruck in Germany.

Ulrich Tiendam Kolani is a young player who plays as a goalkeeper at Sc fürstenfeldbruck in the German honor division. If the editorial staff went to discover him, it is also due to his talent and his precocity. He made his debut at TSV West Fc as a youth before packing his bags for Sc fürstenfeldbruck in German D5. Since 2019 he has continued his training and today, at 22, he is a starter in the first team of Sc Fürstenfeldbruck. Despite its 1.77 cm it has very nice horizontal and vertical triggers. Very agile, he also rules in his area and is authoritative in the air. His grips are reassuring and he has a very good throw with both feet and with his hand. He is one of the few goalkeepers under the age of 23, holders in the German Regionalliga.

Ulrich Tiendam Kolani was initially contacted to join the Togolese U20 selection but he was not within the required age standards. He continues to progress and with his talent, he could bounce back to a much more upscale club to claim a place in the Togolese national team. He is one of the talents under 23 to follow very closely.