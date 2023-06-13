Home » UN announce aid cuts in Syria – millions affected
News

UN announce aid cuts in Syria – millions affected

by admin
UN announce aid cuts in Syria – millions affected

The organization announced on Tuesday that the funds for two and a half million needy Syrians would be reduced. The WFP therefore lacks US$ 180 million to maintain the current aid until the end of the year. According to the information, 5.5 million people are dependent on support from the UN program. The international community wants to mobilize further financial support for the country at its seventh donor conference on Thursday.

A civil war has been raging in Syria since 2011, which has claimed more than 350,000 lives. 13 million people were displaced within Syria or fled to other countries. The devastating earthquakes in February further aggravated the situation.

The organization warned that the aid from the WFP was already not enough for many Syrians. Food has already been gradually reduced to half of the original ration. According to the information, the reason for this is the sharp rise in the cost of food and fuel. There is also a severe economic crisis in the country. “Further cuts in ration size are impossible. Our only solution is to reduce the number of recipients,” said WFP Syria Country Director Kenn Crossley.

The number of malnourished people in the country is higher than ever. A quarter of all pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers as well as many children are affected. The UN organization fears that child labor, child marriages and debt could increase further as a result of the aid cuts.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Obligation to use the beSt after activation letter...

Changsha Uninsured Center launches safety production publicity into...

Data without pathos: Fall in oil prices |...

The drama of a family continues in San...

Hartheim Castle: A place of learning and commemoration...

Brazil: So far no conviction in the case...

He probably just wanted to show off the...

Eln denies that 05/25/2025 is the end of...

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to High-Level Forum...

Stock market crash?: Bubble formation: Is the (financial)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy