Home » Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Great success of Unirc_Open Day 2023
News

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Great success of Unirc_Open Day 2023

by admin
Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Great success of Unirc_Open Day 2023

Exceptional participation of students from schools throughout the province, in an atmosphere of great participation and attention. Over a thousand participants visited the stands of the Departments of the Mediterranean and came into contact with professors, researchers, doctoral students and students.

In two packed classrooms, the University’s Educational Offer was illustrated, and the new Student Guides were distributed, containing all the information for enrolling in Study Programmes.

There were also moments of play, with a spirit of “healthy competition” between all participating schools and fun, with live music and a Rock Band performance.

The Orientation event, dedicated to high school students, made it possible to present theEducational offer of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria to all those present, and to experience a morning of true participation and involvement #UniRC

The stands that presented the Degree Courses of our educational fields Agriculture, Architecture, Design, Economics, Law, Engineering, Nursing, Sports Sciences, Human Sciences they were pleasantly bugged for information.

See also  Can Li Qiang be re-elected as Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee to attract attention | Personnel layout of the 20th Congress | Li Qiang was successfully re-elected | Xi Jinping

You may also like

Iksan City promotes expansion of preferential contract ratio...

the tamale festival

Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | >...

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy