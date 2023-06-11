Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Great success of Unirc_Open Day 2023

Exceptional participation of students from schools throughout the province, in an atmosphere of great participation and attention. Over a thousand participants visited the stands of the Departments of the Mediterranean and came into contact with professors, researchers, doctoral students and students.

In two packed classrooms, the University’s Educational Offer was illustrated, and the new Student Guides were distributed, containing all the information for enrolling in Study Programmes.

There were also moments of play, with a spirit of “healthy competition” between all participating schools and fun, with live music and a Rock Band performance.

The Orientation event, dedicated to high school students, made it possible to present theEducational offer of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria to all those present, and to experience a morning of true participation and involvement #UniRC





The stands that presented the Degree Courses of our educational fields Agriculture, Architecture, Design, Economics, Law, Engineering, Nursing, Sports Sciences, Human Sciences they were pleasantly bugged for information.