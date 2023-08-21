Unleashing the Economic Potential of Baiyun District’s Four Hubs: Transforming “Hub Flow” into “Economic Increment”

Baiyun District in Guangzhou, China, is taking steps to transform its “hub flow” into real “economic increment” through the development and utilization of its four major hubs. A special consultation symposium was held on August 16, with the aim of discussing ways to play the role of these hubs, drive the high-quality development of surrounding areas, and provide support for the construction of the central city’s high-quality development.

The meeting, led by District Party Secretary He Jingqing, saw the participation of district leaders Liu Guohua and Wang Xiaojie, as well as representatives from non-party organizations such as the democratic parties, the District Federation of Industry and Commerce, and the District Non-Party Intellectuals Association.

During the symposium, these representatives put forward opinions and suggestions on how to leverage the potential of the four major hubs to drive high-quality development in the surrounding areas. The suggestions were praised for their thoughtfulness, realism, objectivity, fairness, and applicability. It was emphasized that these suggestions should be recorded, organized, and transformed into actionable measures to promote the high-quality development of Baiyun.

Baiyun District boasts the largest central urban area in Guangzhou and serves as the home to the most populous district. It hosts the Baiyun International Airport, Guangzhou Railway Station, Guangzhou Baiyun Station, and Guangzhou International Port, making it a crucial transportation hub in the region. Recognizing this, the district aims to capitalize on the significant advantages of these hubs and enhance their resource-gathering and radiation capabilities to drive economic growth.

In line with the positioning of the Greater Bay Area, Baiyun District intends to learn from advanced regions and leverage its hubs’ connectivity to strengthen overall planning and integration. The district aims to create a smooth domestic circulation and promote the importance of both domestic and international dual circulation.

The transformation of the “hub flow” into real “economic increment” is expected to boost the high-quality development of Baiyun District and contribute to the overall growth of the central city. With the support of the suggestions put forward during the consultation symposium, the district can now move forward with developing concrete plans and measures to achieve its goals.

