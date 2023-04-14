The conjunction will be visible before dawn in the East from 15 to 17 April.

In the next few days a luminous celestial body will appear just above the crescent Moon. It will be about Saturn which, together with our satellite, will form an East-South/East conjunction about an hour before dawn on Sunday 16 April. The crescent Moon will be only 17% bright as it turns into a new moon on April 20.

Fonte: Sky & Telescope

The conjunction will represent the ideal occasion to observe the phenomenon of “Earthshine” on the dark edge of the Moon. It is the sunlight reflected by our planet on the dark lunar surface visible to the naked eye. Tomorrow morning, Saturday April 15, the crescent Moon will be 27% illuminated and will shine approximately 10 degrees to the right of the planet. On Monday, however, only 10% of our satellite will be illuminated while the planet will be at about 10 degrees.