Unrecognizable? Westcol’s drastic makeover

Westcol’s ‘Messi 2011’ look

Recently, The Colombian streamer shared a video gallery with his followers where he demonstrates his great change of look, as he calls it ‘Look Messi 2011’.

“I’m cutting almost all my hair, because I’m going to get the Messi 2011 cut, to go play in Spain,” WestCol said in his video clip.

It should be remembered thatthe renowned content creator opened a barbershop in the city of Antioquia, there several of the influencers will renew their look and improve their personal image, and that’s how WestCol did it, who completely improved the way he looks at his hair.

The social networks of the establishment ‘Westcol BarberShop’ has more than 47 thousand followers, and quality professionals focused on colorimetry and design of haircuts work there.

This Barbershop is one of the most prominent in Antioquia. Place where WestCol made its makeover, revealing its fanaticism for the Argentine player Messi.

This cut is handled with a low style on the sides and a lot of hair at the front of the head and on top as well.

Besides, the content creator took the opportunity to invite his followers to the next streaming which will take place on Thursday night.