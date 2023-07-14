Urso authorizes innovation agreement with STMicroelectronics

18 million investments are planned for the development of new IT tools

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearauthorized the stipulation of theInnovation agreement “Arrowhead Tools – Arrowhead II”, for the development of new IT tools useful for performing specific functions in the smart city and energy sectors, to be implemented in the cities of Catania, Agrate (province MB), Amaro (province UD), Turin and Bologna.

The project was presented by the company STMicroelectronicsas lead partner, in collaboration with Eurotech SpA, Santer Reply SpA, Turin Polytechnic and the National Inter-University Consortium for Nanoelectronics.

Thanks to the high technological impact in the field of energy efficiency, the project was selected by the European Union in the context of the ECSEL JU 2018 call, (Electronics Components and Systems for European Leadership), which represents the cornerstone of the European industrial strategy in the field ofelectronics.

The agreement provides for a investment total of over 18 million euros for which the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy makes available 5,832,869 euros. The Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and Sicily regions will participate economically for a total amount of approximately 380,000 euros.

The agreement will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale on behalf of the Ministry.

