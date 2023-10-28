US President Biden Meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Restart Sino-US Relations

US President Biden Meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden held a meeting with visiting member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on October 27 at the White House. The purpose of Wang Yi’s visit was to discuss and implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and to enhance and stabilize the bilateral relationship between the United States and China.

During the meeting, Wang Yi conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s greetings to President Biden. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the United States as the foundation of the bilateral relationship. Wang Yi expressed China‘s willingness to stabilize and improve relations with the United States based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping. He highlighted that this is not only in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries but also the common expectations of the international community.

President Biden, in turn, conveyed his greetings to President Xi Jinping and reiterated the United States‘ commitment to maintaining communication with China. He expressed his willingness to work together with China to address global challenges and build a constructive bilateral relationship.

In addition to the meeting with President Biden, Wang Yi also held two rounds of talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and engaged in strategic communication with US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan. These meetings aimed to promote understanding and cooperation between the two countries on various issues of mutual concern.

The meeting between President Biden and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seen as a positive step towards stabilizing and improving the bilateral relationship between the United States and China. Both sides expressed their willingness to work together and overcome differences to promote peace, stability, and development in the region and the world at large.

[Editor: Wang Mengmeng]

Share this: Facebook

X

