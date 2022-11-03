Rolba in action at the Zoldo ice rink. The long-awaited news from the territory has arrived. Announcement signed directly by the president of Usg Zoldo, Tito Meneghetti, at the end of the decisive meeting.

“We have dissolved the reserves,” he says, “by putting the ice production back into operation. On Sunday the ice rink will return to regularly host the first matches of our boys ».

Doors open again therefore to the approximately 120 members of the Zoldo association who in these weeks of forced closure of the “friend” plant have had to emigrate elsewhere to be able to carry on, with difficulty, their respective activities. «We divided our children into three groups, some we diverted to Padua and Feltre while the younger ones to Cortina», explained Meneghetti, «the expenses were prohibitive, each time we talk about an hour and a half of travel. Our five minibuses have covered a total of ten thousand kilometers in this month ».

A situation that soon became unsustainable enough to induce Usg Zoldo to review the initial programs which, also thanks to a general improvement recorded in terms of electricity and gas bills, decided to return to its plant not without a veiled hint of controversy. “We are worried about costs, like everyone else, but we couldn’t do otherwise”, adds President Tito Meneghetti, “we owed it above all to our boys. We couldn’t leave them without sport. We started elsewhere but we soon realized that it was too expensive, also because from those who initially promised us support and solidarity, we actually did not receive much. We paid full-rate rents to the companies that hosted us this month, without a minimum discount. We also did not receive support from the federation. We will cover the running costs of our plant with our own money. We have our sponsors who will help us as they always have. The parents of our athletes will also give us a hand and then we count a lot in the reopening of the ice rink bar which for us represents a source of income, always managed by volunteers, in the hope that the facility will fill up again as in the good old days ».

Said of the reopening, the first matches have already been scheduled: they will all be played on Sunday and will be of interest in the morning under 7 and under 9 while in the afternoon it will be up to the under 15s. called to play a demanding season but in the meantime we have further expanded the movement by setting up an under 17 team that will represent the Val di Zoldo in places like Aosta and Turin just to name a couple. Our business is expensive but we cannot and we do not want to deprive ourselves of it, for this reason we will guarantee management costs as we have always done since 2004, the year in which we managed the plant from the Municipality ».