Home » VIDEO: A boy gets trapped in a dust devil during a baseball game
News

VIDEO: A boy gets trapped in a dust devil during a baseball game

by admin
VIDEO: A boy gets trapped in a dust devil during a baseball game

A young baseball catcher experienced moments of anguish during a children’s game in the US city of Jacksonville, Florida, when he was trapped in a dust eddy that suddenly formed behind home plate. The 7-year-old boy remained trapped for a few seconds in the whirlwind of dust, until finally the umpire […]

The post VIDEO: A child is trapped in a dust eddy during a baseball game appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

See also  Delta runs between teenagers and children. From today hubs open without reservations for under 19s

You may also like

Palestine: The world must stop settlement activity in...

Could the waters of municipalities in the Valley...

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy