VIDEO: A boy gets trapped in a dust devil during a baseball game

A young baseball catcher experienced moments of anguish during a children’s game in the US city of Jacksonville, Florida, when he was trapped in a dust eddy that suddenly formed behind home plate. The 7-year-old boy remained trapped for a few seconds in the whirlwind of dust, until finally the umpire […]

The post VIDEO: A child is trapped in a dust eddy during a baseball game appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

