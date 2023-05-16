Video: Critics about Cannes: “Only crackers, no gap fillers”

23
The 76th film festival starts on Tuesday evening with “Jeanne Du Barry”, a drama starring Johnny Depp. Critic Scott Roxborough is enthusiastic about the mixture of blockbusters and art house films in the programme.
