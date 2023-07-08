Viral in Ecuador! This was the rescue of 75 people trapped in the Quito cable car

The emergency reported in the Quito cable car left 75 people unable to get down to the main station of the cabin system through cables.

Of these citizens, 48 ​​were in the upper station, more than 3,900 meters high above sea level.

Meanwhile, 27 people were trapped inside the cabins, halfway. Of these, 17 were rescued by techniques of vertical descent and 10 arrived in the cameras once the system was back up and running.

Henry Silva, deputy chief of the Quito Fire Department (CBQ), explained to this newspaper the technique they applied to rescue the 27 citizens.

The Firefighter in charge of the procedure explained that they sent a drone with a speaker to notify the trapped people that rescue work was underway and thus reassure them. | Photo: Web

Deployment of firefighters in the Quito cable car

The firefighters climbed approximately 60 meter towers to cross a distance of 100 meters through the cables until they reached the cabins.

Doors were opened manually and an anchor was made to carry out the descent with harnesses of the people trapped in said rooms.

The rescued people received medical attention as some decompensated due to panic. | Photo: Web

Vertical rescue is a hoist procedure, which is a system of pulleys that rotate around rails. This system would be used to rescue people in vertical or depressed environments.

The rope system is used to ascend or descend people in other operations.

No injured person was recorded. Members of the CBQ, the Metropolitan Agents Corps, the Special Operations Group (GOE) of the National Police and the Quito Security Secretariat were present in the operation. (I)

The firefighters started the rescue climbing the towers. | Photo: Web

With information from The Universe

