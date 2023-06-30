Vrbovské Vetry 2023 already on Saturday! Once again, they will bring a lot of unique entertainment and great music, the headliner is Para

The Vrbovské Vetry family music festival will take place on Saturday, July 1, for the 17th time. Excellent bands will perform at the football stadium in Vrbove from 1:00 p.m., and there will be plenty of entertainment during the additional program, which is always unique in Vetry.

The peaceful town in the Little Carpathians turns into a center for music, entertainment, art and experiences, but also debates, relaxation, a unique atmosphere and freedom. This year, the festival will welcome an extremely interesting musical line-up. Para, Mňága and Žďorp, Bez ladu a skladu, Chiki-Liki-Tu-a, Karpatské Chrbáty, Feelme, Pii Jem, Illuse, Vrbovský winners will perform on the windswept Vrbovský stage, and the legendary Džukebox live cannot be missed.

Vrbovské Vetry is one of the leading members of the cultural summer in Slovakia, and even without much support, they have really survived all kinds of things over the years without a single break. Even the crown. The spirit of recession, fun and the resulting good mood have become a symbol of the festival over the years. The rocking horse is the patron saint and official patron of Vrbovské Vetre. There is a lot of unique entertainment, e.g. right after the ceremonial opening of the festival, its ceremonial closing takes place, fans will be delighted as always by the popular rocking horse races, shooting from the alarm gun, the Veľká Vrbovská Formula Nula race, Vetroball or Mega Archery.

However, when it comes to building a collective good mood, the organizers find it much easier, as even on the official materials of the festival they have a clear message: Bad people are strictly prohibited from entering! Children have free entry to the festival and their attendance is always plentiful.

Dozens of other Slovak and foreign groups and projects have performed at the festival in the past – for a taste, we only select Polemic, David Koller, Korben Dallas, Pražský Víbrák, Martin Valihora, Stromboli, Buty, Jasná páka, Dubioza Kolektiv, Marián Varga, Fermata, Švihadlo, Sto múch, Trenčín Chamber Orchestra, Medial Banana, Hanba and many others.

Festival organizer Braňo Jobus – musician, singer, writer, actor, moderator, recessist and abstinent – ​​will christen his 22nd book for children called Ultra disgusting commando at the festival.

Of course, fans also have at their disposal a tent city with adjacent parking, while two more parking areas are also available.

On Sunday, July 2, starting at 3:00 p.m., Branuško Jobus and his team are also preparing a large children’s festival Huncútko at the same place, with lots of entertainment, performances and attractions. This year, the event will also be refreshed by a spectacular amusement park, which will be available all weekend, starting on Friday evening.

Pre-sale link:

Event partners: VUJE, Trnava self-governing region, city of Vrbové, Urpiner

Media partners: Trnavské radio, Denník N

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

