Waltz King Strauss also composed a piece for two emperors

This waltz was originally called “Hand in Hand” – it became famous as the “Emperor’s Waltz”. From the Epoch Times Music Series – For Lovers.

Johann Baptist Strauss (son, 1825-1899) was an Austro-German conductor and composer. Among other things, he composed the Imperial Waltz op. 437. The editors currently do not know which musicians recorded this version.

Johann Baptist Strauss II (October 25, 1825 – June 3, 1899), also known as Johann Strauss Jr. the Younger, or Son, was an Austrian composer of light music, especially dance music and operettas, and a violinist. He composed over 500 waltzes, polkas, quadrilles and other types of dance music, as well as several operettas and a ballet. During his lifetime he was called the “Waltz King”.

Initially, this waltz bore the title Hand in Hand and was composed for the opening of the Berlin concert hall Königsbau (on October 19, 1889). It was intended to show the political ties between the Prussian and Austrian dynasties – and the alliance between the two Emperors Wilhelm II (1859-1941) and Franz Joseph I (1859-1941).

The composition was probably renamed at the instigation of his publisher Fritz Simrock. It was not premiered at the opening of the concert hall, but two days later. Strauss conducted the premiere himself.

Shortly thereafter, on November 11, it was presented to the Viennese for the first time by the Austrian composer Carl Michael Ziehrer. However, in that version it was scored from a piano reduction – and Johann Strauss disliked it. On November 24th, Johann Strauss and his Strauss Orchestra performed the waltz in the “original instrumentation”. The Kaiserwalzer was cheered, celebrated – and played again.

