Wartales has sold 600,000 copies, to the delight of the development team

Independent development studio Shiro Games has announced that its Role playing game hardcore a turni Wartales has sold 600,000 copies. It has also been added to over a million wishlists on Steam.

Right up Steam the game received more than 91% positive user reviews, which exceeded 13,000.

You love each other more informationread our review of Wartales in which we praised the game writing: “We played Wartales for about seventy hours with the desire to play it again to try to manage the party in a completely different way. This is probably the best compliment we can pay to the game by Shiro Games, which after Evoland and Northgard has created another little gem, perhaps a little rough in certain aspects and with some rather annoying problems, but certainly worthy of being played and in its original way in approaching the genre of RPGs.”

After a few months in Early Access, Wartales launched on April 12, 2023 version 1.0with a good resonance on the PC scene.

