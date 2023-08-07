Home » Water in the basements, there is an acute risk of electric shock
Water in the basements, there is an acute risk of electric shock

Although the amount of precipitation in Klagenfurt is declining, the situation after the flooding remains tense. It is currently not the danger of the water from above, but the danger that emanates from rising groundwater. One consequence is that the water level in flooded underground car parks and cellars also rises. Often, however, the building’s power distributor is also there, which now increasingly leads to power failures in the houses.

The electricity has already gone out in some blocks of flats. The district of Viktring is currently particularly affected. Citizens are called upon to prepare for a possible power outage and to remain calm in the event of an incident. In emergencies, the rescue organizations are available.

The risk of electric shock is particularly high in houses with power distributors or PV systems in the basement. The city’s call is therefore not to come into contact with the water in these areas. “There is an acute risk of electric shock,” the city said.

Lighthouse activated

For emergencies, the “Viktring lighthouse” will be available again on Monday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. as a contact point. This is located at Mittelschule 13 in Viktring, Voting Street 31, 9073 Klagenfurt-Viktring. There is a cooking facility for families with small children in case of an emergency (baby food itself is not available).

Pumping out the basement pointless

“It is above all the power cuts that are currently preoccupying us. These are a major problem, especially in larger blocks of flats. Viktring is currently increasingly affected. We have therefore activated one of our lighthouses there for the first time in the event of an emergency,” says Mayor Christian Scheider . The rising groundwater level continues to make it impossible to pump out flooded cellars, as the water keeps pushing up. The fire brigade is powerless here.

Once again, the population is asked to follow the instructions of the emergency services and, above all, to observe the closures of sidewalks and streets. There is currently massive flooding, especially in the area of ​​the lido entrance, which is also partially contaminated.

