We could not be more pleased to be part of this historic transformation

The director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) in El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez, reiterated the institution’s support for the country, upon reaching 365 days without homicides under the administration of President Nayib Bukele.

Rodríguez highlighted: “Security. This enormous social debt that seemed to have no solution, that distanced the state from the people, that increased any gap in inequality; that caused thousands of us to lose loved ones. Now it has changed and we will continue on the side of the people. 365 days without homicides”.

Similarly, the Salvadoran head of CABEI affirmed that they will continue to provide support to the Territorial Control Plan, specifically in Phase II “Opportunities”, which is a commitment to youth, to attract investment, bring development and generate confidence in the country.

“Today that the nation reaches 365 days without homicides, as the strategic partner of El Salvador, we cannot be more satisfied to be part of this historic transformation. We accompany the Government in this achievement,” he said on behalf of the institution.