(iLMeteo.it) – Directly from Eastern Europe, fresher and drier air will fall on Italy over the next few hours and will cause a new increase in instability towards the North-East and the Center-South.

Against the drought in the North-West even this disturbance will not bring relief, against the African heat of the last few months it will be a cure-all: the temperatures will remain pleasant, not excessive, at least until Saturday 13 August.

The fresh air will be associated with a ‘cold drop at high altitude’, a closed area of ​​low pressure, which will slide towards the Adriatic sector, particularly from tomorrow, also involving the entire Balkan area.

Andrea Garbinatoeditor of the website www.iLMeteo.it, therefore signals the possibility of new thunderstorms in the next few hours in the eastern Alps while the capricious weather will continue on the lower Tyrrhenian: in summary we will have showers in the North-East, in the evening locally also in the plains, and showers at times intense between Lower Lazio, Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily.

Tomorrow we will still find temperatures slightly below the average for the period and thunderstorms in the same areas; on Saturday the showers will be concentrated on most of the South and locally in the Center between Molise, Abruzzo and lower Lazio.

In summary, the current summer crisis is confirmed with frequent showers, especially in the afternoon, but we can enjoy acceptable temperatures.

Sunday 14, the eve of August 15th, the cold drop of the East will move towards Greece and Bulgaria with the last thunderstorms, even intense ones, expected until morning only on Puglia, Calabria and Sicily; we will have good weather elsewhere, even warmer.

Finally we come to Ferragosto: at the moment the Atlantic perturbation coming in from France is confirmed, which could bring rains to the North-West and part of Tuscany, locally some downpours could also reach the North-East. We used the conditional as the models scaled back the expected half-month worsening; unlike the first screening (towards almost autumnal conditions) it is possible that, after Ferragosto, a new hot joke of summer 2022 will arrive.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 11. In the North: slightly or partially cloudy skies. In the Center: less hot, thunderstorms still on Lazio, and then in Sardinia. In the South: severe thunderstorms over Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily.

Friday 12. In the North: unstable weather in the North-East, elsewhere by evening. In the Center: thunderstorms over Lazio, Abruzzo, in the evening also in Tuscany. In the South: bad weather with showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon.

Saturday 13. In the North: sunny. In the Center: local showers between Abruzzo, Molise and Lazio, sunny elsewhere. In the South: scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon.

Trend: prevalence of sun on Sunday except for showers in the extreme South. August 15th unstable in the North and in Upper Tuscany, prevalence of sun and heat elsewhere. Possible new African heatwave later.

iLMeteo.it