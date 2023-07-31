Home » What comes for Nicolás Petro after the legalization of his capture
“On the contrary, the judge reaffirmed that all the constitutional and legal requirements were met in the procedure and the results, and highlighted the proactive attitude of the Prosecutor’s Office to legalize everything since yesterday, and considered that there were excess guarantees on the part of the investigative entity ”, highlighted the Prosecutor’s Office regarding the determination of the judge in the framework of legalization.

Defense of Nicolás Petro denounces “hostile treatment” by the Prosecutor’s Office

After the Court 1 of the Control of Guarantees of Bogotá suspended the hearing for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the insurance measure scheduled for Saturday, July 29 and rescheduled it for this Sunday, the process against Nicolás Petro is advancing. Burgos and his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez from the Colombian capital.

It may interest you: President Petro’s message to his son Nicolás after his capture

However, within the framework of the hearing, the defense of President Gustavo Petro’s eldest son has denounced a lack of guarantees and a hostile attitude on the part of the investigative entity, reiterating his request that Petro Burgos not advance the hearings from the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office .

“Yesterday I filed a memorial at the judicial services center, with a copy to the Public Ministry, requesting that today’s hearings be held in a different place than the Prosecutor’s Office, taking into account that the accusatory system is a party system, governed by the principle of equality of arms, which would be completely violated in the event that the hearing is held at the facilities of our counterparty,” said Juan Trujillo, lawyer for Nicolás Petro.

