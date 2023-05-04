Home » When is the deadline for paying the Predial with a discount in Cali?
When is the deadline for paying the Predial with a discount in Cali?

When is the deadline for paying the Predial with a discount in Cali?

In correspondence with the extension of the term so that the taxpayers of the District can pay the Unified Property Tax (IPU) with discounts, the Administrative Department of the Treasury of Santiago de Cali determined that You can enjoy this benefit until June 30 of this year.

These are the new deadlines for the payment of this tax:

“That is why, taking into account the requests of the citizens and that in June many taxpayers receive a mid-year premium, the decision has been made, not only to extend the term for the entire city until June 30 with a 15% discountbut also grant a 10% discount to all those people who owe other terms and pay the total of the 2023 term”, said the deputy director of Taxes and Income, Diego Fernando López Cardona.

This benefit only applies to those pay in one installmentwhich means that for taxpayers who make payment agreements or are going to pay in 2 or more installments, they would not benefit from the relevant discount.

