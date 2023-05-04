When will The Cure come to Colombia?

Robert Smithfounder and leader of the British band The Cureconfirmed through their social networks that Colombia will be one of the destinations for your tour in this 2023.

The musician did not give great details about it, he only mentioned the countries in which the band will give their shows in which, in addition to our country, the tour includes Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay.

In addition, in the message he announces that the dates are still in negotiations and that this has been a job that has taken time, so more details will be known soon.

Undoubtedly, this is great news for the followers of The Cure in Colombia, that after 10 years the band will return, remembering that the April 19, 2013 They played in the Simón Bolívar Park in Bogotá before more than 30 thousand people.