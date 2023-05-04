Home » When will The Cure come to Colombia?
News

When will The Cure come to Colombia?

by admin
When will The Cure come to Colombia?

Robert Smithfounder and leader of the British band The Cureconfirmed through their social networks that Colombia will be one of the destinations for your tour in this 2023.

The musician did not give great details about it, he only mentioned the countries in which the band will give their shows in which, in addition to our country, the tour includes Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay.

In addition, in the message he announces that the dates are still in negotiations and that this has been a job that has taken time, so more details will be known soon.

Undoubtedly, this is great news for the followers of The Cure in Colombia, that after 10 years the band will return, remembering that the April 19, 2013 They played in the Simón Bolívar Park in Bogotá before more than 30 thousand people.

See also  People from many countries believe that China has made important contributions to the development of human rights in the world-News-Shunwang News

You may also like

The search continues for the missing aircraft in...

The strong recovery of the tourism market during...

Professionalization of Togolese football: the chairman of the...

BUND is suing against renewed heap expansion

Farc dissidents freed three kidnapped in Caquetá and...

Why a national land use plan? – TOGOTOPNEWS

Manufacturers must also provide the WEEE number on...

They find the body of a woman under...

Burst!A shooting in Jiangyin City where the suspect...

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Xiaotaixiang loves mommy and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy