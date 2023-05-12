When Zhao Gang supervised and inspected the maintenance and security work in Xi’an, he emphasized to resolutely build a safe, stable and solid line of defense to create a good environment for the smooth holding of the summit-Xi’an News_China Business News

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Peng) On May 10, Governor Zhao Gang went to Xi’an to supervise and inspect the stability and security work of the China-Central Asia Summit. He emphasized that maintaining stability and security for the China-Central Asia Summit is a major political task. It is necessary to earnestly enhance the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, adhere to bottom-line thinking, strengthen problem awareness, and resolutely build a safe, stable and solid line of defense for the success of the summit. Convened to create a good environment.

Zhao Gang came to the traffic police detachment of Xi’an Public Security Bureau, inspected the real-time traffic dispatching situation in the traffic command hall, and learned more about personnel deployment, traffic smoothness, safety management and other work. He emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the traffic organization of the summit, pay close attention to important time nodes and key road sections, scientifically formulate traffic organization plans and emergency plans, further optimize road network control and dredging measures, strengthen overall coordination and departmental linkage and cooperation, and ensure safe and smooth road traffic during the summit. . It is necessary to strengthen accident prevention, further strengthen law enforcement, continue to deepen the special rectification of road traffic safety, and effectively maintain safety orderly road traffic environment.

In the first community of Xi’an High-tech Zone, Zhao Gang carefully inspected the management of community affairs, maintenance of law and order, and environmental sanitation. He said that the community is the “last mile” of urban grassroots social governance. We must uphold and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, give full play to the role of communities, communities, property party organizations and grid members, and the “red armband” team, carefully Do a good job in the management and control of key people, key facilities, and key intersections, increase efforts to investigate and resolve conflicts and disputes, continue to improve the surrounding environment of the community, and ensure that various unstable factors are eliminated in the bud. It is necessary to strengthen the awareness of the overall situation and service awareness, fully mobilize the masses to actively cooperate with various security measures, warmly welcome visitors from all over the world, display the style of the ancient capital and the image of Shaanxi in the best state, and contribute to serving the overall situation of national diplomacy.

Ye Niuping, Acting Mayor of Xi’an City, Wang Haipeng, Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, and comrades in charge of relevant provincial departments participated in the investigation.

Source: Sanqin Metropolis Daily

Editor: Cao Jing