The Saint Lucia Fair gives to Prosecco and with Prosecco itself. Do you know how many visitors it hosted, despite the bad weather? «We are back to pre-covid levels – raise your glass Alberto Nadalsole director of the special company Fiere di santa Lucia – with a total attendance around 100 thousand unitsof which 30,000 directly at the fair, i.e. paying for the exhibition area».

And revenuereconfirmed, of 10 million. And the Prosecco? He was the protagonist of Monday’s Coldiretti conference, moderated by Giuseppe “Peppone” Calabrese, host of Linea Verde (Raiuno). Compared to 2020, the production is increasedto date, by 25% and is expected to reach 30% within the year.

«A success to be maintained and increased above all with constant attention to quality, which is largely determined today by respect for the environment and sustainability from the field to the cellar», underlined Giorgio Polegato, president of Coldiretti. And the Veneto Councilor for Agriculture Federico Caner recalled how Prosecco acts as a driving force for many other food products and for quality tourism.

The system is based above all on cooperation, or about 50% of production volumes. 75% is bottled and marketed by cooperatives. The communication of prosecco must be based precisely on values ​​- it was said at the conference – in order to be able to face crises such as the current one which, for example, sees an increase in the price of glass – which remains irreplaceable in packaging – of 70% in the last two years.

President Polegato also underlined the importance of the supply chain which, in the face of proven know-how that determines quality and quantity, promotes the irreplaceable dialogue between the production realities. In addition to sustainability, also through the SQNP sustainability certification recognized by the Ministry of Agricultural Policies (now, and not surprisingly, on the model of the analogous French ministry also called “food sovereignty”).

An invitation to sign theappeal against synthetic food it was launched, after that of President Luca Zaia on Sunday, by Marina Montedoro, director of Coldiretti Veneto. On Monday, as per tradition, there was the Condifesa conference in collaboration with the national Asnacodi, with the president Albano Agabiti also present, on emergencies which, in the face of climate change, find less and less coverage from private insurance.

Precisely for this reason, a special national Agricat mutual fund was illustrated which, with largely public funding of 1.5 billion euros over 5 years, will be able to help farmers in difficulty due to events related to frost, hoarfrost and above all drought , according to innovative technological parameters and without the deductible of 20% of the damage suffered.