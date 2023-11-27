With an agonizing goal, Atlético Nacional defeated América and eliminated them

The Atanasio Girardot stadium was the stage with which, in an agonizing outcome, Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 1 – 0, which gives him the opportunity to continue in the competition while it left the Valle del Cauca team eliminated from the tournament.

The football match took place without any major action during the first half, which closed 0 – 0 and gave both teams the opportunity to rest and rethink the strategy for the second half.

Share this: Facebook

X

