Home » With colorful skies and calm sea, the afternoon says goodbye in Santa Marta
News

With colorful skies and calm sea, the afternoon says goodbye in Santa Marta

by admin
With colorful skies and calm sea, the afternoon says goodbye in Santa Marta

a spectacular landscape adorned the sunset of this Thursday, July 27 in Santa Marta.

The calm sea and a sky adorned with colors graced the Bay and the beach Los Cocoswhere dozens of citizens enjoyed the atmosphere.

With a temperature about 30 degrees Celsiuscloudy skies and no forecast of rain, the capital of Magdalena welcomed the night.

It might interest you: After the storm came the calm: spectacular sunset in Santa Marta

See also  The slalom of three brothers between Vaia, the pandemic and bureaucratic problems: here is Maso Colcuc Hof

You may also like

Forgotten Prisoners of War: The Long Road Home...

Chemnitz high school graduate conference “CHAT” puts Europe...

Greece.. Forest fires receded after igniting for nearly...

Darkness

IO Biotech Announces First Patient Dosed in Investigator-Initiated...

[포토] Lee Jae-myung – Lee Nak-yeon, dinner meeting…...

Yuhang District Leaders Strengthen Military-Civilian Unity through ‘August...

Concerns Grow About Internet Identity Theft

Cuba celebrates 70th anniversary of attack on Moncada...

Chiani takes charge of “protecting the homeland” in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy