With colorful skies and calm sea, the afternoon says goodbye in Santa Marta

a spectacular landscape adorned the sunset of this Thursday, July 27 in Santa Marta.

The calm sea and a sky adorned with colors graced the Bay and the beach Los Cocoswhere dozens of citizens enjoyed the atmosphere.

With a temperature about 30 degrees Celsiuscloudy skies and no forecast of rain, the capital of Magdalena welcomed the night.

