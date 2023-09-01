With flavor and joy: This is how we live the Petronio Álvarez Festival 2023

The city of Cali and the entire Colombian Pacific vibrated with the 27th edition of the Petronio Álvarez Festival, the largest Afro gathering in Latin America, which this year brought together close to 600,000 attendees, 1,500 artists, musical groups, savants, artisans, among others. cultural connoisseurs who made this event a unique experience.

SAYCO was present there, to live up close all the magic and emotions that the great house of the Colombian Pacific transmits, that is why we invite you to see this special, which you cannot miss.

