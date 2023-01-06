Plucked with over an ounce of hash on the slopes. The police on duty in the Falcade area have reported a young tourist to the prefect who will be hit by an administrative fine issued by the prefect. The episode took place on Thursday: during the safety activity in the mountains, the men of the State Police in service in the various Detachments, during the period of these winter holidays, implemented the skier control activity. A prevention activity also to avoid illegal behavior: the young man who had 1.3 grams of hashish stumbled upon these checks.

The patrols also rescued two skiers injured in as many accidents that occurred on 4 and 5 January. A 76-year-old German on holiday in Arabba fell and cut his leg with the blade of his ski while getting off the Cherz 1 chairlift: a deep wound from which a lot of blood came out. Arabba’s patrol, also thanks to the help of a doctor, managed to plug the wound: then the Suem air ambulance transferred the tourist to hospital. On 5 January, again the personnel of the Arabba Police Detachment, was engaged in a new serious accident which occurred on the Ornella – Portavescovo slope: a man, due to a fall, broke his femur and pelvis. During first aid, the police were forced to move the accident victim to a space where the helicopter could land: the injured person was therefore stabilized, placed on the vacuum mattress and then taken to the helicopter.