CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial) Officials from the Ministry of Health provided medical assistance to indigenous people from the Ava Guarani partiality, stationed in front of the Alto Paraná Governor’s Office, this Thursday morning. The natives closed one of the roads on Avenida Bernardino Caballero, demanding assistance from the Government and the Paraguayan Indigenous Institute (INDI).

Some 30 aboriginal families have remained for more than a month in the Alejo García square (Exaeropuerto), crying out to the authorities for food, agricultural supplies, sheets and tents. This is for the group of natives to move to the district of Santa Fe (Pira Pyta), where they will occupy some land that they will later request from the INDI, according to the chief, Francisco Barrios.

Barrios reported that they were previously in the department of Caaguazú, occupying a piece of land, and that they were later evicted, since they did not obtain permission to occupy it. He commented that they have been wandering this way for eight years, looking for a place to settle.

Despite being in the square for more than a month, none of the authorities have approached them to hear their requests.

The Primary Health Care doctor, Fernando Villalba, who assisted them, said that there are 70 adults and 90 children, and that most of the children have diarrhea and respiratory conditions. Many also with chikungunya. He pointed out that it is logical, given that these people are out in the open, exposed to cold and rain, and that they feed thanks to the charity of the people.

“We saw that there are people living here in very precarious conditions, which is why we decided to carry out the day of medical, dental, deworming, among other services,” said Villalba.

