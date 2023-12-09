wo Stock Exchange Lounge: Two problem children become popular, uranium stocks shine and Tui takes off! – Video

The year-end rally runs and runs. This week, the DAX gained another 2.21 percent and set a new all-time high of 16,780.22 points. Since the beginning of the year, the German leading index has increased by just over 20 percent. We have the highlight of the week and you can review it again with the wO Börsenlounge.

Right at the beginning of the week, Roche signaled that the Swiss would not leave the market for weight loss products to Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk alone. With a takeover that could cost $3.1 billion at its peak, Roche has secured the rights to promising weight loss products.

But not only the market for weight loss products is booming, the cruise ships are also fully booked. Demand now exceeds the numbers before the corona pandemic. On Monday I revealed which shares from the industry belong in the portfolio.

I actually wanted to take a closer look at uranium stocks on Tuesday, but technical problems postponed the analysis until Wednesday. There you will find three stocks that have good prospects of continuing to rise.

On Thursday, shares of Nikola and C3.ai were under scrutiny. The result: Both papers do not deserve a place in the portfolio!

On Friday, chart expert Stefan Klotter was a guest in the stock market lounge. Together we looked at the two problem children ams-Osram and Meyer Burger. Our result: One of the two stocks definitely belongs in the portfolio.

Have fun watching!

Monday: BYD | Carnival | Gold – Roche wants to catch up with Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk!

Tuesday: Take-Two | Nio | Vonovia – these uranium stocks are unstoppable!

Wednesday: Zealand | Cameco | Tui – is Nvidia preparing a sales warning?

Thursday: Alphabet | Abbvie | Porsche – Stay away from Nikola & C3.ai!

Friday: Broadcom | PayPal | BASF – large addresses access ams & Meyer Burger!

